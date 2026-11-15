The Assam Public Works Department (PWD) has suspended 10 engineers in a single day over alleged negligence, substandard construction work and irregularities linked to a series of bridge collapses in the state.

Of the 10 officials facing disciplinary action, nine were serving in different divisions across Barak Valley, while one was posted in Haflong in Dima Hasao district. The action covers officials ranging from executive engineers to junior engineers.

In the Kalgachia-Katlicherra-Borkhola division, executive engineer Kallol Nath and junior engineer Joydeep Nath have been suspended. Meanwhile, assistant executive engineers Piyush Choudhury and Ratul Das have been removed from their respective positions in the Dholai-Sonai division.

The department has also suspended executive engineer Saibal Biswas and assistant executive engineer Subrata Das of the Patharkandi-Ramkrishna Nagar division.

In Hailakandi division, three officials have been placed under suspension. They include executive engineer Subhendu Das, assistant executive engineer Anamur Rahman Barbhuiya, also known as Babu Barbhuiya, and junior engineer Amir Hussain Choudhury, whose name is also spelt Amir Hossain.

The tenth official facing suspension is Shakil Ahmed, superintending engineer of the North Eastern Council (NEC) wing in Dima Hasao, who is currently posted in Haflong. His suspension is linked to alleged irregularities during his earlier tenure as executive engineer of the Dholai-Sonai division.

The disciplinary action comes amid concerns over the quality of infrastructure work and alleged lapses in the execution and supervision of public works projects in Assam.

The simultaneous suspension of 10 engineers across different divisions marks a significant disciplinary move by the department, with officials at multiple levels facing action.