The All Rabha Students Union has warned that if the Sixth Schedule is not granted to Rabha Hasong, they will field their own candidates in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. President of the Union, Nrippen Khandar, stated that the Rabha people will win the constituency by projecting their own candidates in the Guwahati Lok Sabha constituency if their demand is not met. Khandar added that capturing Delhi and Dispur is not their aim, but to solve the problems of their nation.

Around five hundred members of three Rabha national organisations including the Arsu, Nikhil Rabha Mahila Parishad, and Sixth Schedule Demand Committee participated in a sit-in and two-hour demonstration in front of the circle officer's office in Dudhnoi, demanding the Sixth Schedule. Protesters held placards and raised slogans demanding the Sixth Schedule and submitted a memorandum to the Dudhnai Circle Officer.

If the government does not pay heed to the demand for the Sixth Schedule, the Rabha national organizations threatened an intense agitation in Rabha Hasong. They also warned of withdrawing support to the government and playing a decisive role in the election results by fielding candidates on their own in Guwahati, Udalguri, and Kokrajhar constituencies in the Lok Sabha elections.