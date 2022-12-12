Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council is strongly opposing the formation of Union Territory of Kamatapur state comprising parts of North Bengal and Assam. The council is demanding the government not to go with the demands of the Kamatapur and have further threatened that they would protests if the demands for the creation of Kamatapur state is accepted.

Notably, The Koch-Rajbongshi National Convention (KRNC) is demanding that the undivided Goalpara distributed must be made a part of the proposed Kamatapur state.

Earlier on November , 2022, The All Rabha Students' Union (ARSU) had made a clarion call to the Assam Government to take immediate steps for the resolution of the problems faced by the Rabha community, one of the indigenous communities of the State. Else, the ARSU will be compelled to tread the path of agitation.

ARSU president Nripen Khanda said, "The Rabha community supports the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP)-led alliance government in the State. The Assam Government keeps assuring verbally that it will take steps for the protection and development of the Rabha community. However, in reality, no such steps have been taken as yet. This has forced us to think that perhaps the government is not serious about solving the problems of the community.

The Rabha Community of Dudhnoi are expressing their outbursts against the government and are demanding that the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council should be given Sixth Schedule status and must be excluded from the Union Territory of Kamatapur.

The student body said that if the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council is included in the Union Territory of Kamatapur then they will be compelled to launch a protest movement against the government and even threatened to give a befitting reply to the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

It may be recalled that there has been a long-standing backlash over Koch-Rajbongshi leader Ananta Rai’s claim that the union territory of Kamatapur state would be formed soon and that he is in touch with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Meanwhile, there has been a wave of reactions coming out from the in Rabha Hasong as they are furious at the central government's parade to create the union territory of Kamatapur.

At a press conference held in Dudhnoi , the association alleged that Central government wants to give Kamtapur state by rejecting Rabha Hasong's long-pending demand for a Sixth Schedule.

The organisations have been strongly opposing the creation of the Union Territory of Kamatapur and have expressed their fear that Central Government is giving blind eye to their demands.

“We do not accept the unilateral decision of the government. We will not give up even a single plot of our land.”, the Rabha Council said.

The organisations have urged the central and state governments to stay away from the decision that will destroy the history and heritage of the Rabhas.