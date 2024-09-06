Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) Chief Tankeswar Rabha inaugurated two major infrastructure projects in Boko on Friday marking a significant investment of ₹1 crore from RHAC funds. The works, aimed at improving local facilities, include the repair of industrial campus buildings and the development of the campus roads through Interlocking Concrete Block Pavement (ICBP), with an expenditure of approximately ₹80 lakh.

The projects, located near the Saturday Weekly Market, also saw the restoration of the RHAC museum, which had fallen into disrepair. ₹20 lakh was allocated to refurbish the museum under RHAC's infrastructure development schemes. "Though we inaugurated the museum today, we have future plans to build an open stage and a meeting area to enhance the experience for visitors," said Tankeswar Rabha during media interactions.

The inauguration was attended by key RHAC members, including Vice-President Ramakanta Rabha, and Executive Members Sumit Rabha, Nagarmal Swargiyari, Frylin R. Marak, alongside community leaders from the All Rabha Students' Union and Rabha Women Council.