The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) hosted the 7th Annual Taekwondo Championship from August 16 to 18 in Boko, Kamrup district. The competition featured events in both poomsae and kyorugi disciplines, with kyorugi divided into categories for ages under 5, under 8, Sub-Junior, Cadet, Junior, and Senior.

Sumit Rabha, Executive Member of RHAC and President of the organising committee highlighted the event’s goal of fostering sports development in the RHAC area.

A total of 450 players from 17 clubs participated in the championship. Boko Dragon Academy stood out as the Best Team, while Davidson Rabha, also from Boko Dragon Academy, was named Best Player.