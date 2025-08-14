Assam: Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council distributes Rabha-medium textbooks to 55 schools in Goalpara

In a significant step towards promoting indigenous language-based education, the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) on Wednesday distributed Rabha-medium textbooks to 55 schools in Goalpara district. The initiative marks the initial phase of introducing the Rabha language as a medium of instruction in primary education across Rabha-inhabited areas.

The ceremonial event, held at the RHAC conference hall under the chairmanship of Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tonkeswar Rabha, saw participation from education officials, community leaders, and representatives of Rabha organisations. The move comes after decades of persistent advocacy by the All Rabha Sahitya Sabha (ARSS) for the recognition of Rabha as a medium of instruction in schools.

The ARSS has been urging the Assam Government since its inception to introduce Rabha-medium education in primary schools. While partial success was achieved in 1988 with Rabha being introduced as a subject in 70 schools, the proposal to implement it as a medium of instruction stalled for over three decades.

This year, a high-level meeting at Janata Bhawan, Dispur, chaired by Education Minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, brought together officials from the Higher Education Department and representatives of various Sahitya Sabhas. The discussions finalised the introduction of mother tongue-based education in Rabha, Tiwa, Deori, Dimasa, and Santhali languages.

Speaking at the event, ARSS General Secretary Rajkumar Rabha credited the breakthrough to the combined efforts of the Sabha, the community, and the proactive support of the Education Minister, especially under the framework of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

At the initial stage, Rabha-medium education has been introduced in 81 schools in Goalpara district and 24 schools in Kokrajhar district. The formal launch took place on June 3 at Baidamguri Primary School under Balijana Education Block, where Minister Dr. Pegu distributed the first set of textbooks.



CEM Tonkeswar Rabha acknowledged that teachers may face initial challenges in adapting to Rabha-medium instruction but urged them to prepare themselves for the transition. For now, Assamese-medium teachers proficient in Rabha will teach Rabha-medium students.

Until the state government appoints dedicated Rabha-medium teachers, the RHAC will employ qualified Rabha-speaking tutorial teachers, with adequate funds allocated for the purpose.

The event was attended by Rabha Students’ Union President Motilal Rabha, Sixth Schedule Demand Committee President Dashanan Rabha, All Rabha Women’s Council General Secretary Kabita Rabha, and Mespapara Eastern Rabha Society President Shibcharan Rabha, all of whom expressed their commitment to supporting the initiative.

Teachers Kakoli Rabha and Sarat Rabha, appointed to teach in the Rabha medium, shared their excitement and optimism about the new chapter in Rabha education. Education officials, including Balijana Primary Education Block Officer Nazrul Islam Bakhtiar and Dudhnai Primary Education Block Officer Bhadrabati Barman, were also present, along with RHAC members, general members, and teachers from 55 schools.