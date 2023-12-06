The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) has been taking various measures and schemes for the development of tourism in the area. The RHAC with this issue in mind launched two schemes in the Boko area under the RHAC area. Chief Executive Member of the RHAC Tankeswar Rabha has opened a tourist guest house at Hahim along the Assam- Meghalaya border and a reconstructed park at Lampara along the NH 17 on Monday.

The Tourist Guest House constructed by RHAC financial year of 2019-20 and the amount of the scheme was 40 Lakhs and the Lampara Park also constructed by RHAC financial year 2019-20, which amount 20 lakhs.

Tankeswar Rabha arrived at Boko with day long various programs where he inaugurated both schemes for tourism. Rabha also inaugurate a building for women in Hahim, also inaugurate a permanent memorial monument of All Rabha Students Union office at Kenduguri village and also took part other inauguration programs which was financed by the RHAC.

Ramakanta Rabha, Deputy Chief of RHAC, Executive Members Sumit Rabha, Aditya Rabha, Frylin R Marak, Sonaram Rabha, Kamburam Rabha, vice president of Kamrup Zila Parisad, Hiteswar Rabha, Assistant Secretary of ARSU, Ananda Rabha, President , Ankur K Rabha, Organization Secretary of the Kamrup District ARSU and many other distinguish people took part in the day long programs.

RHAC Chief Executive Member Tankaswar Rabha emphasis, "Tourism boosts the revenue of the economy, creates thousands of jobs, develop the infrastructure. We also pay attention to develop the rural tourism, so that the youths of the area can stand with their own feet without any government job."

"To promote the tourist attraction areas like Hahim, Lumpi, Sunrise point of Parboti hills, RHAC has constructed the Tourist guest house. So from now, some tourists’ wants to stay at night in Boko area, they can stay here in Hahim under beautiful natural scenery. Similarly, People sometimes want to refreshes their minds with a beautiful natural ambience, so the RHAC has renovation the Lampara Children cum Forest Park. So that people of the area, tourist and children can enjoy the nature" Added RHAC Chief Tankeswar Rabha.

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