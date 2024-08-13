The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) has announced six special awards to recognise contributions in various fields ahead of India's 78th Independence Day. The announcement was made by RHAC Chief Executive Member Tankeswar Rabha during a press conference at the council secretariat.

Journalist Gobindo Doloi from Boko, Kamrup District, has been chosen for the 'Rabha Martyrs Memorial Journalism Award 2023-24. Doloi, who began his career in 2009, currently works for an Assamese satellite news channel and serves as president of the Boko Press Club.

The 'Nidhanuram Rajbanshi Memorial Education Award' will be presented to Pratul Kumar Chakraborty from Goalpara District for 2023-24, while Amiya Kumar Roy will receive the honour for 2022-23.

Prakash Chandra Rabha, former president of the Goalpara District Sahitya Sabha, has been selected for the 'Rajen Rabha Memorial Literary Award' 2023-24. The 'Rajen Palm Memorial Artist Award' 2023-24 will go to renowned flautist Kailash Rabha from Kamrup District.

Kapil Chandra Rabha and Devananda Rabha have been chosen for the 'Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Youth Award' for 2022-23 and 2023-24, respectively. Prominent athlete Prashanta Rabha will receive the 'Sardar Subedar Bahadur Belbangram Kachari Sports Award' 2023-24.

The awards ceremony will take place during the Independence Day celebrations at Dudhnoi Public Ground in Goalpara district, where the RHAC will host the event for the second consecutive year.