The 29th Annual Bishnuprasad Rabha Day was commemorated with great fervor and enthusiasm in Boko, as students, organizations, and the community came together to celebrate the life and contributions of the esteemed Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha on June 20. The event, held in collaboration with the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, witnessed a day-long program filled with various activities and accolades.

Amidst the celebrations, Tankeshwar Rabha, Chief Executive Member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council, announced the notable achievement of the 'Rabha Hasong Mission Talent 20' scheme. This pioneering initiative has successfully prepared 20 Rabha students to excel in the highly competitive UPSC examination, opening doors to administrative services for the country and the state.

The festivities commenced on June 20 with the unfurling of the flag, paying homage to the martyrdom of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha, and the ceremonial garlanding of his portrait. The day also witnessed the plantation of saplings, emphasizing the community's commitment to environmental sustainability. Additionally, a captivating painting competition was organized, showcasing the artistic talent of the participating students.

The event was graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries, including Anand Rabha, President of Kamrup District Rabha Students' Union; Lalita Rabha, President of Kamrup Zilla Mahila Parishad; and Vidya Rabha, President of Kamrup District Sixth Schedule Demand Committee. An open meeting was held, coinciding with Kalaguru Bishnuprasad Rabha Divas, to felicitate indigenous students who achieved first division results in the recently announced High School Academic Examination and Higher Secondary Examination.

A total of 110 students who excelled in the high school examinations and 35 students who achieved first division results in the higher secondary examinations were recognized for their outstanding achievements. They were honored with certificates and presented with saplings, symbolic of growth and nurturing, while also receiving a 'pajar' of Rabhas and the Rabha dictionary 'Samlayachini Rawsami' (administrative terminology). These accolades were bestowed upon them by the Kamrup District Rabha Students' Union, Mahila Parishad, and Sixth Schedule Demand Committee.

During the open meeting, Tankeshwar Rabha, in his address, highlighted the remarkable progress made by Rabha students in the district. He proudly mentioned that 50 years ago, Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha secured the first position in the district, whereas today, 110 Rabha students from Kamrup district alone have excelled in the high school entrance examination, with 35 achieving first division results in the higher secondary school examination.

Tankeshwar Rabha also emphasized the versatile talents of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha, describing him as a visionary, litterateur, poet, lyricist, and composer. He expressed his concern about the diminishing usage of the words and phrases employed by Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha in his poetry, highlighting the need to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of the Rabha community.



The day-long celebrations of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha's death anniversary were not confined to a single location, as various schools, colleges, and party organizations in Boko also organized programs to honor his legacy. These events provided platforms for students to showcase their talents and engage with the principles and ideals embodied by Kalaguru Bishnuprasad Rabha.