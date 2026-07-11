Assam: Rabha Hasong Council disburses financial aid to 166 beneficiaries across welfare schemes

The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) on Saturday, July 11, distributed financial assistance and livelihood support to 166 beneficiaries under various welfare schemes during a programme held at the Council Secretariat conference hall in Udaipur, Dudhnoi.

The assistance was provided under the Chief Executive Member's Relief Fund for 2023–24 and the financial grant for 2024–25, covering medical aid, relief for families affected by human-elephant conflict, livelihood support for women entrepreneurs and weavers, and healthcare infrastructure.

Chief Executive Member Tankeshwar Rabha handed over one-time medical assistance cheques to 36 patients suffering from critical illnesses. Financial relief was also extended to 53 families affected by recurring human-elephant conflict across the Rabha Hasong region.

To promote self-employment, the Council's Small Industries Department distributed sewing machines to 40 trained women entrepreneurs. The Handloom and Textile Department provided Jacquard machines along with financial assistance of ₹8,000 each to 32 trained weavers to strengthen traditional weaving activities.

In addition, eri and muga rearers were provided eri yarn cutting machines as part of efforts to support and modernise traditional sericulture practices in the region.

As part of its public healthcare initiative, the Council also announced measures to equip primary health centres with essential medical supplies. During the programme, Dhamra Primary Health Centre received medical equipment to improve healthcare services.

The event was attended by Council Chairman Sonaram Rabha, Executive Members Jibon Chandra Rabha, Arjun Chetri, Phanindra Rabha, Aditya Rabha, Ramakanta Rabha, Jonali Rabha, Divanitha Marak and Prabodh Kalita, along with several executive and general members of the Council.