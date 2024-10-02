A village meeting in Turukpara, Boko, brought together key figures from the All Rabha Students Union (ARSU) and allied organisations on Tuesday. The gathering focused on the ongoing struggle to include the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

Nomal Rabha, ARSU Vice President for Kamrup District, announced plans for the Rabha Hasong Joint Movement Committee to visit Delhi later this month. The delegation aims to press for RHAC's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule and participate in a national seminar on the issue.

ARSU Central Committee Vice-President Pradeep Rabha highlighted the historical context, noting that 24 people lost their lives in the fight for RHAC's establishment. He emphasised the need for continued agitation to secure constitutional recognition and ensure comprehensive development for the Rabha community.

Rabha also expressed concerns about recent political developments. He alleged that the BJP, despite initial support, has taken actions perceived as detrimental to RHAC's interests. This includes the dissolution of RHAC areas in Kamrup district through ASCARDA and potential plans to incorporate Rabha-inhabited regions of Goalpara into a proposed Kamatapur state.

Looking ahead, Rabha stressed the importance of unity among ethnic groups within RHAC areas. He warned of possible government enticements in the run-up to upcoming panchayat, RHAC, and state assembly elections. Rabha argued that a united front would strengthen the council's position and its bid for Sixth Schedule inclusion.

The leader also addressed recent controversies surrounding RHAC's composition. He refuted attempts to question the loyalties of Bodo people living within RHAC areas, citing the creation of a separate welfare council for Bodos outside the Bodoland Territorial Region in 2020. Rabha called for maintaining the existing harmony between Rabha and Bodo communities, urging against any moves to undermine RHAC's stability.