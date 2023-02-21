The Rabha community on February 21 said that the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council in Assam is yet to be included in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, despite repeated promises from the BJP-led government under the leadership of Himanta Biswa Sarma. The All Rabha Students' Union, Nikhil Rabha Mahila Parishad, and the Sixth Schedule Demands Committee jointly issued a press statement at the headquarters of the Nikhil Rabha Students' Union in Dudhnoi, highlighting their disappointment with the government's lack of action.

The press statement from the three Rabha national organizations also stated that the government will not be allowed to sell the assets of Rabha Hasong until the Sixth Schedule is granted. The groups have announced a series of upcoming events to protest the government's inaction, including a joint organizational meeting of three Rabha national organizations in Goalpara district on March 3 at the Janmandir auditorium in Dudhnai.

The organizational meeting of the three Rabha national organizations of Kamrup district will be held on March 4 at The Sabyasachi Rabha Coordination Ground in Boko, Kamrup district. A two-hour sit-in will be held in front of the revenue circle officer's office at Dudhnai and Boko on March 13, and the deputy commissioner's office in other districts.

Thrust rallies will be held in each and every regional area of the council area of the two districts on March 17. A march from Dudhnai to Dhupdhara in Goalpara district and from Boko to Dhupdhara in Kamrup district will be held on March 29. On April 3, a massive public rally of the Three Rabha National Organizations will be held at the Dudhnai public ground.

The groups have also announced a massive public rally on April 12 at Boko Public Playground in Kamrup district. If the BJP-led government fails to provide the Sixth Schedule even after that, the Rabha national organizations have threatened to launch a militant movement and prepare a strategy to defeat the BJP in the upcoming elections.

The Rabha national organization demand the scheduled inclusion of Rabha Hasong in the Indian Constitution and the formation of a Rabha Development Council for the Rabhas outside the Rabha Hasong council area. They have expressed their determination to intensify the sixth schedule movement in Rabha Hasong until their demands are met.