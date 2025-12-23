Assam: Rabha organisations reiterate sixth schedule demand at biennial conference in Kamrup

The long-standing demand for constitutional recognition of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution resonated strongly during a major convention of Rabha organisations held at the playground of Milaghat Milan Jyoti Youth Club in Bamunigaon Council constituency, Kamrup district.

The venue came alive on Sunday as three prominent Rabha bodies—the Kamrup District Rabha Students’ Union (KDRSU), the Rabha Mahila Parishad, and the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee—convened their respective sessions. The KDRSU held its 17th biennial session, the Rabha Mahila Parishad its 13th biennial session, and the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee its 7th triennial session. The two-day conference concluded successfully on Sunday midnight, reaffirming unity, peace, and harmony among communities in Kamrup, while strongly reiterating the demand for Sixth Schedule inclusion.

Proceedings on the concluding day began with the hoisting of organisational flags by KDRSU president Anand Rabha, Rabha Mahila Parishad president Lalita Rabha, and Sixth Schedule Demand Committee president Vidya Rabha. This was followed by a tribute to martyrs led by general secretary Ashok Nongbak. Floral tributes were also paid to the portrait of Assam’s renowned singer Zubeen Garg and legendary Rabha leader Boge Raja Bhuvan Singh Rabha, alongside a tree plantation drive symbolising environmental responsibility.

A colourful procession featuring traditional dances and songs from various ethnic groups further amplified the demand for Sixth Schedule status. The open session was inaugurated by KDRSU vice-president Pradip Rabha, who highlighted the socio-political challenges faced by the Rabha community and stressed the need for inclusive and holistic development of all communities within the council area.

During the open session, the district students’ union mouthpiece ‘Phiching’ was released by editor Sanjib Kumar Rabha, while the Rabha Mahila Parishad’s publication ‘Mapaksini’ was unveiled by its founder president Lakshi Rabha.

The dais was graced by several eminent personalities, including Tankeshwar Rabha, Chief Executive Member of RHAC; Dashanan Rabha, president of the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee; Motilal Rabha, president of ARSU; and Lalita Rabha, president of ARWC. Distinguished invitees also included Dolly Choudhury, recipient of the NSS President’s Award, and Manas Pratim Sharma, president of the South-West Kamrup Students’ Union, among others.

Parallel to the district-level sessions, the Bamunigaon Regional Rabha Students’ Union held its 14th biennial session, the Rabha Mahila Parishad its 4th biennial session, and the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee its 7th triennial session. A representative meeting during the convention resulted in the formation of new committees for all three district organisations. Anand Rabha was elected president and Ashok Nongbak general secretary of the Students’ Union; Sadhana Rabha and Mallika Rabha were named president and secretary of the Mahila Parishad; while Kalpa Rabha and Lakshmikanta Rabha were appointed president and general secretary respectively of the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee.

Addressing the gathering, RHAC Chief Executive Member Tankeshwar Rabha highlighted the pressing challenges confronting the Rabha community and called for collective efforts to address them. Congratulating the newly formed committees, he urged the youth to engage directly with villages to raise awareness about community issues. He also informed that a tripartite meeting would soon be convened to discuss the inclusion of RHAC under the Sixth Schedule, reiterating that the council seeks equal rights and opportunities for all communities and stands against no one.