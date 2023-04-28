The All Rabha Students Union (ARSU) along with several other organizations continued their protest for the inclusion of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) area in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. To further their demand, ARSU members, along with the All Rabha Women Council, Sixth Schedule Demand Committee, Rabha National Council, and other organizations, jointly took out a mass bike protest rally on Thursday.

The rally covered the RHAC area, spanning 155 kilometers from Jairamkuchi village to Rani, including 779 villages. More than 500 bikes were a part of the rally led by ARSU President Nripen Khanda and Secretary Pradip Rabha, where members of regional Rabha organizations also took part. The rally, which began at 10 in the morning, reached Rani ARSU office at 3 in the evening.

Various Rabha organizations, including ARSU, have been continuing their protests in various forms like footwalks, mass gatherings, sit-ins, and torchlight rallies in front of revenue circles under the RHAC area.

During the mass bike rally, Nripen Khanda, President of the ARSU, said, "The mass rally is demanding the inclusion of RHAC area in the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution and a Rabha Development Council for the Rabha people living outside the RHAC area."

Pradip Rabha, Secretary, ARSU, stated that the protest for the inclusion of RHAC area in the Sixth Schedule would continue. "We will sit on a hunger strike for four hours in front of DC offices on 9th May 2023. After that, we will protest for two hours in front of the Rajbhawan on 16th May 2023 and organize a bicycle rally from Gobordhan, Kamrup District, to Rangjuli, Goalpara, and Krishnai, Goalpara, to Rangjuli on 30th May 2023," he added.