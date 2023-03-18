All Rabha Students' Union (ARSU) and its sister organizations continued their protest demanding the inclusion of Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) in the Indian Constitution's Sixth Schedule. The protest rally was held on National Highway 17, where around 500 people participated, including RHAC executive members Sumit Rabha, Aditya Rabha, and General member Arjun Chetry. The rally was presided over by Pradip Rabha, the General Secretary of ARSU.

The protest rally was conducted as part of a series of peaceful protests by the Sixth Schedule Demand Committee (SSDC), ARSU, and ARWC to urge the government to include the RHAC in the Sixth Schedule. The committee has been holding various peaceful protests until the government meets their demands.

During the protest, Boko Police intervened and confiscated handmade bamboo torchlights from the protesters. However, the rally continued without the torches. Pradip Rabha, the General Secretary of ARSU, criticized the police's repressive policies and said that they were only trying to prevent the protesters from expressing their demands.

Pradip Rabha emphasized the need for a Sixth Schedule to protect their land and people from illegal migration. He urged Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sharma to fulfill their demands and criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly ignoring their demands. "BJP gave us assurances to provide us with the Sixth Schedule, and that is why we supported them around seven years ago. But now it seems like they are ignoring us," Rabha said.

He warned the government that the Rabha community was ready to show their political power in the upcoming general and other elections if their demands were not met. "To protect our land and people from illegal migration, we need a Sixth Schedule under the Indian Constitution," he added.