In Boko, the vibrant festivities of the Rabha tribal community came alive as they celebrated their traditional 'Langamara Puja' festival on Saturday. The ancient rituals, including animal sacrifices and offerings of rice beer, formed the core of the religious observances during this auspicious occasion.

The Rabha people, known for their unique worship practices that involve venerating various stones, rocks, hills, rivers, and deities, gathered to pay homage to their revered spirits. The Langamara Puja saw devotees offering chicken heads, rice, incense, clay candles, and homemade rice beer to the sacred rocks.

Sadhu Charan Rabha, a villager, shared, "The deities worshipped during the Langamara Puja are Ombha Burha, Kamakhya, Khukshi, and Gorkho Gohain. Naren Rabha and Sarbeswar Rabha serve as the main priests for the puja. The villagers meticulously clean their households and then gather at the place of worship. They offer rice beer and a pair of chickens, ducks, or a goat as part of their prayers."

The festival witnessed the enthusiastic participation of hundreds of Rabha tribal villagers. Various villages in the Boko area, such as Hahim, Mousua, Dekapara, Sukuniapara, and Gamerimura, joined in the festivities on this memorable day.

Raju Rabha, the village president, highlighted that the All Rabha National Council instructs the Rabha people to celebrate the puja on the first Saturday of the Assamese 'Jeth' month. Raju emphasized that the puja's main objectives revolve around the welfare and development of the community, stating, "Through this worship, we Rabha people aim to protect our nearby forest areas, a practice passed down by our ancestors."

Kamburam Rabha, Vice-president of the Kamrup Zila Parishad, shed light on the significance of the festival, stating, "The Langamara Puja is an important celebration held amidst the jungle or by the river bank. It serves as a means to welcome happiness and ward off evil influences. This spiritually infused puja, primarily celebrated by Pati Rabhas, holds a special place among our festive traditions. It is conducted either in the forest or near the rivulet, aiming to ensure abundant crops and safeguard humans and animals from malevolent forces."

It is to be mentioned that Rabha tribes celebrate many festivals and pujas, which includes Baikho Festival, Farkhanthi Festival, Hamjar, Dinga Puja, Marei Puja, Dodan Mela and many other festivals and pujas.