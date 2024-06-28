Guwahati's iconic Rabindra Bhawan is poised for a transformative makeover with a staggering Rs 111 crore plan aimed at modernizing its infrastructure to meet contemporary demands.

For decades, Rabindra Bhawan has been a revered cultural landmark in Guwahati, playing a pivotal role in hosting a diverse array of cultural and artistic programs.

The project entails a new 2B+ G + 5 structure spanning approximately 1,58,786 sqft. It will house a 500-seated main auditorium alongside multiple smaller auditoriums to accommodate various scales of performances and events.The complex will feature art galleries, a black box theater, and a state-of-the-art recording studio.

Additionally, the plan includes provisions for office spaces, guest rooms, and ample parking facilities to cater to the needs of visitors and organizers alike.