In a targeted crackdown on narcotics, the Jakhalabandha police conducted a late-night raid on a pan shop, unearthing a clandestine drug operation.

Acting on a public complaint, law enforcement authorities descended on the middle rung of the illicit drug trade, apprehending three individuals, including the alleged owner of the shop.

During the raid, which unfolded under the veil of darkness, officers apprehended Mrinmoy Borgohain, the purported proprietor of the establishment, as he purportedly sought to procure narcotics. Alongside Borgohain, authorities detained Shanku Mandal and Pankaj Das, who were allegedly involved in the illicit activities.

A staggering discovery awaited the police within the confines of the paan shop. Concealed within nine minor containers were a total of 13 units of suspected contraband, believed to be heroin. In a seizure that underscores the gravity of the situation, law enforcement officials confiscated a total of 52 grams of the illicit substance.

For an undisclosed period, Mrunmai Borgohain, operating surreptitiously, is suspected of orchestrating a drug syndicate from within the facade of the pan shop. The arrest of Mrinmoy Borgohain and his associates marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing battle against narcotics proliferation in the region.

Following the arrests, the Jakhalabandha police have intensified their efforts, launching a comprehensive manhunt to trace the origins of the illicit drug supply chain. With the trio in custody, authorities remain steadfast in their commitment to dismantling the nexus of drug trafficking plaguing the community.

The swift and decisive action by law enforcement underscores the collaborative effort between authorities and the vigilant public in combating the scourge of drugs. As investigations unfold, the authorities remain resolute in their pursuit of justice, ensuring that those responsible for peddling narcotics face the full force of the law.