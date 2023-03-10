On the first day of the budget session of the legislative assembly on March 10, Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi took an aggressive stance against the Assam government. He accused the government of suppressing important issues and referred to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the two 'Hitlers' of India.

Akhil Gogoi began by criticising the speech of newly appointed Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, calling it entirely mistaken and filled with lies. He argued that the topic of Assam's attempt to enter the Guinness Book of World Records with a special Bihu performance should not have found a place in the Governor's speech, as it was a minor issue compared to more pressing matters.

The MLA from Sivasagar then went on to call out the government on various issues plaguing society, including the law and order situation, sexual violence against women, and the government's attempts to take credit for the inclusion of Maidams in Charaideo on the World Heritage Sites temporary list. Akhil Gogoi argued that the government was bankrupt and that the Centre was no longer sanctioning loans to the Assam government.

Returning to the dog meat row, Akhil Gogoi criticised the government for failing to take action against an MLA from Maharashtra who had insulted the people of Assam by claiming they consumed dog meat. He also criticised the government for filing a large number of cases against a person for a single Facebook comment against the Chief Minister, while failing to take action against the MLA from Maharashtra.

Akhil Gogoi protested the rise in the price of cooking gas, which has increased from Rs 448 to Rs 1,152 since PM Modi took office, and the rising prices of other essential items. He argued that inflation should be a key issue for discussion in the assembly.

Despite not being invited to the all-party meeting, Akhil Gogoi highlighted the need for legislators to discuss measures to counter inflation and protest the rise in municipal taxes. He argued that the Governor's speech was an expression of the government's policy, and that legislators should not remain idle after listening to it.