Assam: Raijor Dal leaders detained during Guwahati protest over flood relief disbursal

Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on Saturday, October 3 said the devastating floods in Upper Assam had brought him back to street protests, as he criticised the Assam government's response to the crisis and the detention of party leaders protesting outside Janata Bhawan, the state secretariat.

Gogoi has launched an indefinite strike on the Assam Assembly premises, demanding the immediate disbursal of financial assistance to flood-affected people and an inquiry into the causes of the devastation. According to official records, more than 100 people have died in the floods this year.

Reacting to the detention of Raijor Dal leaders in Guwahati, Gogoi alleged that the police response to the protesters was swift while adequate assistance had not reached flood-affected communities.

He claimed that residents in several flood-hit areas had managed the crisis largely on their own and said the death toll could have been higher without their efforts.

Gogoi also questioned the government's response to families affected by the floods and raised concerns over the disbursal of compensation.

The Raijor Dal chief also criticised what he described as symbolic forms of protest, saying he did not want to participate in what he termed “theatre” in the name of agitation.

Gogoi said the scale of the floods had prompted him to return to direct street mobilisation and vowed to continue the agitation.

Several Raijor Dal leaders, including Gyanashree Bora, Rasel Hussain, Bhasco De Saikia and Dhaijya Konwar, were detained by police in Guwahati on Saturday after staging a protest outside Janata Bhawan.

The protesters were demanding that the government release financial assistance for people affected by the floods.

In a video message recorded while being taken away in a police vehicle, Gyanashree Bora said the party leaders had gathered to demand government financial assistance for flood-affected people.

The detentions came as Gogoi continued his indefinite strike at the Assam Assembly premises, with the Raijor Dal chief demanding both expedited relief payments and an inquiry into the causes of the extensive flooding.