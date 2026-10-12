Assam: Raijor Dal MLA helps bereaved family get over Rs 7 lakh hospital bill waived

In a gesture of assistance to a family struck by tragedy, Dhing MLA Mehboob Muktar reportedly helped secure a waiver of more than Rs 7 lakh from an outstanding hospital bill of nearly Rs 8 lakh following the death of a man from Aathgaon in Assam’s Dhing area.

Sanjib Saikia, also known as Tapan, was the sole earning member of his family. He was admitted to a private hospital in Guwahati after suffering from high blood pressure but died after remaining under treatment for several days.

His death left his wife, young child and elderly mother grappling with grief and severe financial hardship. The family was reportedly unable to clear the outstanding hospital bill, making it difficult to take his body home.

In their hour of distress, the family contacted Muktar. After learning about their situation, the MLA visited the hospital and held discussions with the hospital authorities.

According to the information available, his intervention resulted in a waiver of more than Rs 7 lakh from the outstanding dues. He also helped facilitate the arrangements needed to transport Saikia’s body from the hospital to his residence in Aathgaon.

Muktar reportedly assured the family that he would continue to extend support in the days ahead.

The deceased’s wife became emotional while expressing gratitude to the MLA, saying the family had been left helpless after her husband’s death and was unable to pay the hospital dues.

She said the hospital had retained the body because the family could not make the payment, adding that the MLA’s intervention had helped them overcome the immediate crisis.

The assistance has brought some relief to the bereaved family, which is now coping with the loss of its sole breadwinner.

The incident has drawn attention in the Dhing area, highlighting the difficulties families can face when the death of an earning member is compounded by large medical expenses.