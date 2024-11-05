In a fiery protest today, the youth wing of Raijor Dal, took to the streets in Assam’s Lakhimpur district opposing the proposed construction of 135 dam projects in neighboring Arunachal Pradesh. The protesters, led by the Lakhimpur District Committee of the party expressed their discontent by burning effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The protests were sparked by plans to develop massive hydroelectric projects, including the 2,220 MW Oju Hydro Electric Project, the 2,000 MW Kamala Hydroelectric Project, the 2,500 MW Upper Subansiri Project, and the colossal 12,000 MW Upper Siang Hydroelectric Project. These projects, according to Raijor Dal’s youth leaders, threaten to disrupt the region’s ecology and displace local communities, creating severe risks to both the environment and indigenous livelihoods.

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