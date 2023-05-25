Gayanshri Bora, the Woman Wing President of Raijor Dal, has been appointed as an assistant professor at Goalpara College on May 25. The appointment came during the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah to the state, where a historic event took place – the distribution of 45,000 appointment letters in a single gathering, marking the largest-ever job distribution initiative in Assam.

Raijor Dal, led by Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, is a prominent political party in Assam. The party upholds the values of secularism, socialism, and progressivism, while also strongly opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act. It believes that the Act poses a threat to the Assamese identity, as it potentially grants citizenship to Bangladeshi Hindus in Assam.

Just a day before Amit Shah's visit, on May 24, Akhil Gogoi raised questions regarding the status of the report submitted by the high-level committee, chaired by retired Justice Biplab Kumar Sarma, regarding the implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. Speaking to the media, Gogoi emphasized the promises made by the BJP and the Prime Minister during the elections, urging the people of Assam to hold them accountable.