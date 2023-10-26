Sivasagar legislator and Raijor Dol chief said that the party will not contest in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Addressing the media, the MLA said, "The alliance parties should quickly distribute the seats...if we keep on fighting for seats we cannot defeat BJP...If BJP is running we must also run, hence if we have to defeat communal fascism we all have to be present ourselves for supreme sacrifice and we are ready for it."

Further Gogoi added that all the 12 parties of the opposition bloc must unite and march towards the public.

The 12-party opposition political unity forum in Assam held a joint meeting to discuss the seat-sharing agreement in Guwahati today, following which the Raijor Dol has sent a proposal to the party executive, general council and 12-party opposition political unity forum.



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“The 2024 general elections are the most complex and sensitive in the political history of the country. This election will determine the fundamental issues of our country's democracy, the country's constitution, the country's federal system and whether the country's resources and market rights will remain with the people," mentions the proposal.

In this context, all democratic, secular and political parties that believe in unity among the diversity of the country must consider the call of the time to overthrow the BJP-led government at least at the highest sacrifice in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Therefore, today, October 25 the leadership Committee of the Raijor Ddol unanimously resolved to refrain from contesting any constituency in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On the otherhand, in a meeting held today in Guwahati, the leaders of the United Opposition Forum (UOF) in committed to work in unison to oust PM Modi-led NDA government at the Centre in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The parties also decided to work together till the 2026 assembly polls in Assam.

“Leaders also decided to form a coordination committee comprising of all presidents of political parties in the next meeting to be held in Dibrugarh in November,” Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) spokesperson Bedabrat Bora said.

For a common minimum programme (CMP), Assaam TMC president and former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora has been entrusted to prepare a draft to be tabled in the next meeting of the forum.

Rajya Sabha MP and Asom Jatiya Dal president Ajit Kumar Bhuyan and Congress MLA Rakibul Hussain have been entrusted to prepare a draft chargesheet against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and table it in the next meeting of the Forum.