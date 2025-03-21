A major step toward railway electrification in Assam was achieved as the first electric locomotive trial run between Golakganj (GKJ) in Dhubri and Fakiragram (FKM) in Kokrajhar was successfully conducted on March 19.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) carried out the trial under the Alipurduar Division, marking a key milestone in the region’s infrastructure upgrade.

The electric locomotive smoothly covered the stretch, signalling that the route was prepared for regular electric train services. Railway officials and technical experts closely monitored the trial to ensure operational and safety standards were met.

This electrification project is part of Indian Railways’ broader initiative to enhance connectivity in the Northeast, improving efficiency, reducing travel time, and supporting eco-friendly transportation. The shift to electric trains is expected to boost passenger convenience and freight movement while cutting down fuel dependency.