A railway gate at the Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati collapsed on March 25, causing heavy traffic at the Maligaon Chariali and Gaushala Railway crossings. Fortunately, no pedestrians were injured in the incident.

According to local residents, the railway department is to blame for the incident due to negligence. Witnesses at the scene reported that a van had collided with the rail gate, causing it to break and fall.

This isn't the first time railway safety has been a concern in the region. In November of last year, a dumper truck driver was killed at a railway crossing in Assam's Golaghat district due to the lack of a rail gate.

The truck was hit by the southbound Avadh Assam Express while crossing the open railway track, resulting in the driver's death.

The dumper truck was suspected to be from Dergaon, and the driver's identity was never confirmed.

The incident at Kamakhya Railway Station highlights the need for increased railway safety measures, particularly the implementation of rail gates at railway crossings.