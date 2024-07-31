The Government Railway Police (GRP), on July 30 arrested an individual in possession of arms and ammunition at Rangia railway station.

Acting on credible intelligence inputs, the police personnel arrested the suspect while he was attempting to board a train.

The suspect has been identified as Noor Ali, a resident of Bihar.

During the search, authorities recovered a .3 pistol with two magazines, 13 loose bullets, and a handmade pistol from a bag in Ali's possession. Additional items seized included a mobile phone, a significant amount of unaccounted cash, a knife, and a knuckle buster.

Sources have indicated that Noor Ali intended to travel to Ahmedabad with the contraband.

The motive behind transporting these arms and ammunition remains unclear, and further investigations are underway to determine the extent of Ali's activities and any potential connections.

The incident underscores the ongoing vigilance and effectiveness of the GRP in ensuring the safety and security of railway passengers and infrastructure.