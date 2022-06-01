TINSUKIA: In a major breakthrough, the Special task force team of Railway police have seized a huge amount of suspected brown sugar at New Tinsukia railway station.

The suspected brown sugar was seized from two women in the Ledo intercity Express (15603).

Based on a special tip-off, The railway police confiscated the drugs from the two women who carried it from Dimapur to Duliajan by train.

Meanwhile, the two women are being interrogated by Tinsukia Railway Police for additional information.

Earlier, Dhubri police busted a huge drug ring on Tuesday afternoon and recovered a consignment of drugs at Dhubri Railway Station. The consignment of drugs reached Dhubri Railway Station from Siliguri through the Dhubri Demo express train.

Based on a specific tip-off, a team of Dhubri Police followed a veteran drugs peddler from Golakganj Railway station travelling on the Demo express and able to apprehend one suspected person just after the Demo express reached Dhubri Railway Station and recovered a huge quantity of contraband substances.

Police seized 140 bottles of Roscof Cough Syrup, 4500 capsules of Pyeevon Spas Plus and 200 capsules of Nitrosun10 from Hussain’s possession.