In a major operation conducted today, the Government Railway Police (GRP) staff made a significant drug seizure following the arrival of Train no. 14037 DN Champak Kranti Express at Platform no. 3 around 5:45 AM. The checking was carried out in coach no. M4 of the train leading to the discovery of illicit substances.

During the inspection, GRP staff recovered a total of 16 bundles containing 152 packets, with a staggering 30,269 tablets suspected to be YABA Tablets. The individuals in possession of the tablets were identified as Hakim Mandal, a 26-year-old male, son of Belal Mandal and Eyaran Bibi, a 25 year old female, wife of Hakim Mandal residing at Jhaukuti, Tofanganj Police Station, Koch-Bihar District

The reasons behind the possession of such a large quantity of suspected YABA Tablets by Hakim Mandal and Eyaran Bibi remain under investigation. The GRP staff acted swiftly to prevent the potential distribution or sale of the illicit substances.

The successful operation is a testament to the effectiveness of security measures in place at the railway station, aiming to curb illegal activities and maintain the safety of passengers and the general public. Further legal proceedings are expected as the investigation unfolds.