Assam: Railway Police seize gold worth over Rs 1 crore at New Bongaigaon Station, one detained

The Railway Police in Bongaigaon conducted a raid at New Bongaigaon Railway Station, leading to the seizure of a substantial quantity of gold and the detention of one individual.



The accused, identified as Amar Ali, was apprehended during the operation. Police recovered approximately 582 grams of gold from his possession.



According to official sources, the gold was being transported from Barpeta to Bihar aboard the down North East Express when the Railway Police intercepted the consignment and detained the suspect.



Preliminary estimates place the market value of the seized gold at over Rs 1 crore. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the source of the gold and whether the case is linked to a larger smuggling network.