A large quantity of gold biscuits worth Rs 3 crore was seized by the Government Railway Police (GRP) on March 8 at the Guwahati Railway Station.

Reports suggest that the GRP carried out an operation at Paltan Bazar Railway Station, during which they were able to successfully seize a significant quantity of gold biscuits from Rajdhani Express.

The 20 gold biscuits that were seized weighed 3.20 kilograms and are suspected to be worth Rs 3 million.

In the meantime, one person, Sharif Alam, was apprehended by the police in connection with the seizure.

It is confirmed that the gold biscuits were smuggled from Manipur to the national capital, but they were stopped in Guwahati.

Similarly, in yet another incident of Gold smuggling, on March 7, GRP seized a significant amount of gold at Guwahati railway station. In connection with the seizure, one individual, Sampat Rao, was also taken into custody.

Approximately 320 grams of gold were seized from the alleged smuggler. According to sources, the suspect was apprehended based on specific information.

It was discovered that the gold had been smuggled from Agartala to the capital but had been intercepted in Guwahati.

It was reported that the seized gold would cost Rs 20 lakh.

Also read : Assam: Government Railway Police seizes gold worth lakhs from Guwahati Railway Station