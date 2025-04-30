The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Guwahati apprehended four individuals on April 29 for stealing High-Speed Diesel (HSD) oil from a power car attached to Train No. 12067 UP at Guwahati Railway Station.

The operation followed a memo received from the Senior Section Engineer of AC/TL/GHY, reporting the theft of diesel from the Generator Brake Van of the train. Acting on the information, RPF officers immediately launched a raid and successfully recovered 10 litres of stolen HSD oil.

A case has been registered under Case No. 07/25 dated 29.04.2025, invoking Section 3(a) of the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act, along with Sections 154 and 164 of the Railways Act. The four arrested individuals were presented before the Hon’ble Special Railway Magistrate (SRM), Guwahati, and were subsequently remanded to judicial custody at Central Jail, Lokhra.



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This incident underscores RPF’s continued commitment to cracking down on criminal activities targeting railway property. The force has maintained consistent vigilance, arresting 19 thieves in March and 22 more individuals in April so far for similar offenses.

The RPF reiterated its resolve to safeguard railway assets and ensure secure operations across the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone.