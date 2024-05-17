A passenger awareness programme was held by the Railway Protection Force in collaboration with the State Bank of India at the Guwahati Railway Station on May 16, amid rising crimes in trains and railway stations.

The motive behind this awareness programme was to make passengers more alert to the rising crimes that keep taking place at trains and railway stations.

While conducting the exercise, leaflets were also distributed among the passengers at the railway station.

Earlier, two suspected Bangladeshi terrorists belonging to Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) were arrested in Guwahati on Monday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the two Bangladesh nationals, who were illegally staying in India, were nabbed in Guwahati Railway station, a police statement said, adding they were in the city to "radicalise youths" to join the terror outfit.

They were identified as Bahar Mia from the Brahmanbari district and Rasel Mia from the Netrokona district of Bangladesh.