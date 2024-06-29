Railway Safety Commissioner Sumit Singhal has approved the operation of trains on the newly installed dual railway track between Chaygaon and Mirza stations following a statutory inspection on 27 June 2024. This new section, spanning 15.558 kilometers, is now operational, enhancing the railway network from New Bongaigaon to Azara as a double line section. This upgrade promises to improve the transportation of both freight and passengers, allowing trains to run at higher speeds and reducing travel time significantly.

The Chaygaon-Mirza section is a critical part of the larger 176-kilometer New Bongaigaon-Kamakhya double railway line project via Goalpara. Work on this project has been completed and commissioned in sections. The speed trial for the Chaygaon-Mirza section, which included inspecting bridges, RUBs, and signaling systems, was successfully conducted by the Railway Safety Commissioner.

Previous segments of this project have also been commissioned: an 8.782-kilometer section between Bamunigaon and Chaygaon on 28 February 2024, a 25.451-kilometer section between Dhupdhara and Bamunigaon on 17 October 2023, an 11.35-kilometer section between Mirza and Azara on 03 May 2023, and a 29.71-kilometer section between Dudhnoi and Dhupdhara on 24 November 2022.

The completion of the New Bongaigaon-Kamakhya double railway line via Goalpara is expected to significantly enhance rail connectivity in the northeastern region, improving both passenger and goods transportation across the country. Additionally, this project is poised to benefit the remote areas of Meghalaya, further integrating them into the national railway network.