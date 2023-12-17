In the wake of crucial infrastructure developmental projects at Changsari and Agthori stations in the Rangiya Division, the Northeast Frontier Railway has announced temporary changes in train schedules. The upcoming Pre Non-Interlocking and Non-Interlocking works are part of the larger plan to commission a double line in the specified section, enhancing connectivity in the region.

Several trains will be canceled from December 17th to 26th, 2023, affecting both passenger and express services. Notable cancellations include Train No. 15753/15754 Sifhung Express, Train No. 05020 Special from Guwahati to Mendipathar, and Train No. 15602 Express from Guwahati to Dhubri.

Partial cancellations will affect services like Train No. 15612 Express from Silchar to Rangiya, which will be short terminated at Guwahati on specific dates, and Train No. 15816/15815 Express from Dekargaon to Guwahati, which will be short terminated/originated at Rangiya.

Certain trains will be diverted via alternate routes to ensure minimal disruption. The Brahmaputra Mail (Train No. 15657) and Northeast Express (Train No. 12506) are among those diverted via New Bongaigaon – Goalpara Town – Kamakhya, while others, including the Kamrup Express (Train No. 15959) and Amritsar – New Tinsukia Express (Train No. 15934), will take the Kamakhya – Goalpara Town – New Bongaigaon route.

Passengers are advised to check updated schedules and plan their journeys accordingly. The temporary changes are expected to facilitate the timely completion of the infrastructure projects.