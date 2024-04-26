Railway tracks between Jatinga Lumpur and New Harangajao in Assam have been restored after a 24-hour disruption caused by a train engine derailment on April 25.

The incident led to the cancellation, short termination, and rescheduling of several trains.

However, as of 2 pm on April 26, the track was operational again.

The Tejas Rajdhani Express was the first train to cross the restored section.

Meanwhile, for the convenience of passengers, free buses were arranged from Lumding station up to their destinations in coordination with the state authorities. They were also provided with free food and water.

Nearly 150 passengers heading to Assam’s Barak Valley to cast their votes on Friday were stranded on their way due to the derailment of a train engine, while political parties sought immediate action to transport them to ensure they could exercise their franchise.



Also Read: Assam Lok Sabha elections 2024: Political parties demand swift ferrying of stranded voters due to train engine derailment



Several trains were cancelled, short-terminated or rescheduled since Thursday following the derailment of the engine of a goods train between Jatinga Lampur and New Harangajao stations under Lumding division, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) chief spokesperson Sabyasachi De said here.



"Passengers of the trains going towards Barak Valley and Agartala that were affected were at the Lumding railway station," De told PTI.

Movement of passengers towards their destinations was arranged by buses, and most of them left already, he said.



"Around 100-150 passengers are still at Lumding railway station and buses are reaching them shortly. Due to elections, buses had to be arranged from Guwahati, which took more time," the spokesperson added.