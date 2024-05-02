The weather forecast for Assam and the entire Northeast region has taken a grim turn as an orange alert has been issued, indicating the potential for severe weather conditions.

Indian Meteorological Centre has sounded the alarm, urging residents to exercise caution in the face of anticipated adverse weather at Borjhar.

According to the latest notice from the Meteorological Centre, the inclement weather is expected to persist until May 9, with heavy rain and storms forecasted.

The department has warned of potentially hazardous conditions, including strong winds with speeds ranging from 40 to 50 kilometers per hour.

As a result of the looming weather threat, several bihu programmes have been canceled across the region to ensure the safety of participants and attendees.

The decision to cancel these cultural events underscores the seriousness of the situation and the need for proactive measures to mitigate risks.

