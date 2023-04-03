Guwahati has geared up to host its first-ever Indian Premier League (IPL) match as Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings teams arrived in the city on April 3. The teams arrived in Guwahati for their match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium on April 5.

As per sources, the Punjab Kings arrived in a special flight from Delhi numbered G8-151 at Guwahati’s LGBI airport. On the other hand, the home team Rajasthan Royals arrived from Hyderabad in a special flight numbered SG-9321. Upon arrival, players of both teams headed to their respective hotels. Punjab Kings will stay at the Vivanta in Khanapara, and the Rajasthan Royals team will be lodged at the Radisson Blu Hotel.

The much-anticipated match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings is scheduled for 7:30 pm on April 5, and the second match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals will take place on April 8 at 3:30 pm. The arrival of the IPL teams in Guwahati has brought excitement among cricket enthusiasts in the city.

It's worth noting that the Rajasthan Royals have an agreement with the Assam Cricket Association and promote the youth game in Guwahati. ACA President Taranga Gogoi said, "Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, there were talks of organizing an IPL match in Guwahati. However, the plans were shelved during the pandemic as the IPL had to be shifted to Dubai and was only played at selected venues."