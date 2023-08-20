Rajen Gohain, the seasoned BJP leader, is set to travel to Delhi today, where he is scheduled to meet with Home Minister Amit Shah on August 21. This meeting comes in the wake of Gohain's public expression of discontentment after stepping down from his cabinet position.

Gohain's resignation, effective August 18, reverberates with his opposition to what he perceives as electoral manipulation through boundary adjustments. He has been unflinching in his claim that these adjustments have favored specific candidates, particularly emphasizing the alleged facilitation of the Nagaon seat for Badruddin Ajmal. This alleged favoritism, in Gohain's view, undermines democratic values.

Having been a stalwart in Assam's political realm, Gohain's presence and influence span decades. His representation of the Nagaon constituency has persisted since 1999, securing victory for four consecutive terms until 2014. Yet, the political landscape shifted in 2019 when Gohain was unexpectedly denied the party ticket, raising questions about party dynamics and regional political trajectories.

The contours of Gohain's dissatisfaction have been made clear through his pointed questions directed at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "Why was the seat offered to Badruddin Ajmal?" Gohain inquired, asserting his concerns about the decision-making process surrounding the allocation of the Nagaon constituency. He squarely attributes the shift to the Chief Minister's office, claiming that the delimitation under Sarma's supervision has paved the way for Ajmal's AIUDF party.