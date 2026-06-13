Assam: Rajnath Singh expresses grief over death of five IAF personnel in AN-32 crash at Jorhat

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday expressed deep anguish over the death of five Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in the tragic crash of an AN-32 transport aircraft at the Air Force Station in Jorhat, Assam, and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

In a message issued following the incident, the Defence Minister said the nation stands firmly with the families of the deceased during this period of grief.

The personnel who lost their lives in the accident were identified as Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam.

Paying tribute to the deceased air warriors, Rajnath Singh stated that they made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty and that their courage and service to the nation would always be remembered with pride and gratitude.

The accident occurred earlier in the day when an AN-32 transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed at Jorhat Air Force Station in Assam. Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the crash are awaited.

The AN-32 is a twin-engine military transport aircraft extensively operated by the Indian Air Force for logistics, cargo movement and operational support missions across varied terrain, including remote and high-altitude regions.

Authorities are expected to undertake further investigation into the incident.