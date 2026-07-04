Assam Rajya Sabha MP Jogen Mohan donates first month's salary to CM Relief Fund
Assam Rajya Sabha MP Jogen Mohan handed his first month's salary to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. The contribution was described by the Chief Minister's Office as a gesture towards community welfare.
- The cheque was handed to Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Saturday
- Mohan served as a minister in the previous Assam government
- The Chief Minister's Office called the contribution a generous welfare gesture
Assam Rajya Sabha MP Jogen Mohan on Saturday, July 4, donated his first month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as a contribution towards community welfare.
Mohan, who served as a minister in the previous Assam government, handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the latter's office in Guwahati.
In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office said the contribution reflected Mohan's commitment to public welfare.
"In a generous gesture towards community welfare, Hon'ble MP Shri @JogenMohanAssam today handed over his first month's salary to HCM Dr. @himantabiswa as a contribution to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," the CMO said.
The Chief Minister appreciated the gesture and expressed gratitude for the contribution, according to the CMO.
The Chief Minister's Relief Fund is utilised to provide financial assistance to people affected by natural disasters, medical emergencies and other humanitarian crises in the state.
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