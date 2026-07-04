Assam Rajya Sabha MP Jogen Mohan donates first month's salary to CM Relief Fund

Assam Rajya Sabha MP Jogen Mohan on Saturday, July 4, donated his first month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as a contribution towards community welfare.

Mohan, who served as a minister in the previous Assam government, handed over the cheque to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at the latter's office in Guwahati.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister's Office said the contribution reflected Mohan's commitment to public welfare.

"In a generous gesture towards community welfare, Hon'ble MP Shri @JogenMohanAssam today handed over his first month's salary to HCM Dr. @himantabiswa as a contribution to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," the CMO said.

The Chief Minister appreciated the gesture and expressed gratitude for the contribution, according to the CMO.

The Chief Minister's Relief Fund is utilised to provide financial assistance to people affected by natural disasters, medical emergencies and other humanitarian crises in the state.