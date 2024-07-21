In a significant political development, Rakesh Das has been named the State President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Assam. The appointment was formally announced by Bhabesh Kalita, the State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam Pradesh, through an official press statement.

Rakesh Das, who has a notable background as the national secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), conveyed his deep gratitude to several key leaders for this prestigious opportunity.

He expressed appreciation towards BJP National President JP Nadda, State BJP President Bhabesh Kalita, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a media interaction, Das affirmed his commitment to serving the youth, saying, "I will continue to work for the younger generation."

Rakesh Das pledged his unwavering dedication to the BJYM, emphasizing his commitment by stating, "I will give 22 out of 24 hours a day to the organization. I will work with a state policy above politics."

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