MLA Rakibul Hussain has announced his decision not to contest from the Dhubri constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections of 2024. Speaking to India Today NE, Hussain stated his intention to apply for candidacy in the Nagaon constituency instead.

"I don't need a ticket for Dhubri," stated Hussain underlining his commitment to endorsing local candidates. He expressed readiness to stand for election in Nagaon if the party deemed it necessary.

Hussain, a five-time MLA from the Samaguri constituency, clarified misconceptions surrounding his candidacy. "It was widely reported that I would contest from Dhubri, but I had never applied for candidacy there," he clarified. Instead, he revealed his application for the Nagaon constituency citing his longstanding association with the region.

Addressing rumors about his sons' involvement in the electoral process, Hussain dismissed them as false. "Even my son's name has been wrongly linked to different media reports," he said.

While reaffirming his commitment to the party's directives, Hussain advocated for the elevation of local leaders in the Dhubri constituency. He recommended Wazed Ali Choudhury and Abdul Khaliq as potential candidates, signaling his willingness to support their candidature.

"When it comes to contesting elections, I would adhere to the directives of the AICC," Hussain said.