Just weeks after the sensational paper leak incident during class 10 boards in Assam, yet another incident of mass cheating and paper leak incident has surfaced in Hailakandi.

Rampant cheating has been reported at an exam centre in Assam’s Hailakandi in the ongoing class 12 board exams conducted by NIOS.

Surprisingly, the state education department and the district administration have adopted silence over the matter since allegations have started floating in social circle.

The second year higher secondary examination under NIOS i.e. National Institute of Open Schools started from April 6.

The DIET centre in Hailakandi, serving as one of the examination centre in for conducting the higher secondary exam has been accused of giving a free run to the students to cheat openly by the DIET authorities invigilating the exam.

The DIET authorities are accused of giving all the students a chance to cheat openly in exchange for a large amount of money. It has also been alleged that the entrance to the examination centre was locked and the candidates were given the opportunity to use mobile phones freely.

Not only this, it has been alleged that the answer of the exam is provided to all the examinees through the WhatsApp group during the course of the examination.

The department has not taken any action even though the local people have witnessed this open cheating and informed the Hailakandi district administration and the education department in this regard.

It is to be noted that two months ago a video of this DIET centre chairman Taj Uddin taking a bribe from a contractor went viral and created a sensation in the district. And now the district institute of education and training in Hailakandi has become the center of discussion again.

Also read : Did Assam government jack-up Rhino count in Kaziranga, officials deny manipulation