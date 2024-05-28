In a dramatic turn of events, Robin Baishya, a fraudster from Tatipara in Rangia, was publicly punished after being caught attempting to collect money from several people under the pretense of providing jobs. The incident occurred in the Tarani area, where locals had devised a plan to catch Baishya in the act.

Baishya had been soliciting Rs 50,000 as an initial installment from each individual, promising them employment in the water resources department. The fraudulent activity had come to the attention of the locals, who decided to confront Baishya.

When Baishya arrived at the designated location to collect the money, he was surrounded by a crowd of people. Under intense questioning from the public, Baishya confessed to his scheme, admitting that he was attempting to siphon money in exchange for jobs. He also revealed that he was acting on behalf of Guwahati High Court advocate Dipen Gogoi.

The confrontation quickly escalated, with locals demanding accountability and justice. Baishya's confession and the public's outcry led to immediate action. The local community contacted the Tulsibari police, who arrived at the scene and took Baishya into custody.