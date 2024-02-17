Rangia police successfully apprehended a father-son duo involved in the illicit drug trade in Balagaon, Rangia. Ishaq Ali and Aslam Hussain were taken into custody after the police seized 22.39 grams of heroin, along with two soapboxes, during a raid.

The raid conducted by the vigilant Rangia police targeted the residence of Jehrul Ali in Balagaon. Apart from the substantial drug haul, the law enforcement authorities also confiscated a substantial amount of cash, totaling Rs 3 lakh 65 thousand 500, from Jehrul Ali's residence.

The operation was part of the ongoing efforts by the police to curb the menace of drug trafficking in the region. The recovered drugs and the apprehension of the father-son duo mark a significant success in the fight against narcotics.

The arrested individuals, Ishaq Ali and Aslam Hussain are now facing charges related to their involvement in the drug trade. The police are actively investigating the extent of their network and any potential connections to larger drug syndicates.

This operation underscores the commitment of the Rangia police to maintaining the safety and well-being of the community by eliminating the illegal drug trade. The seized evidence, including heroin and cash, will be presented in court as part of the ongoing legal proceedings against the accused individuals.

The Rangia police urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to drug trafficking or other criminal behavior.