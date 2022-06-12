In a secret operation conducted by the Rangia police, a miscreant who had been carrying out terror on Rangia highway for a long time has been arrested.

The miscreant was arrested at Septi Chowk near Rangia 31 National Highway.

The miscreant named Imam Ali has also reportedly been involved in various criminal cases.

Police seized a numberplates Wagner, 6th mobile phone, and a knife. Police investigated and found that these mobile phones were being taken away from different parts of the Rangiya area.

Iman Ali's residence is located near the Kaya police station.

Police have registered a case in this regard.