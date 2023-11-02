Rangia police on the night of November 1 led a raid in Gorkuchi village in Rangia and confiscated pistols, live bullets and a substantial amount of cash. Two arrests were made in connection with the raid.

The operation carried out by the police was based on credible information, indicating the presence of illegal firearms and ammunition in the area. The focus of the raid was the residence of Rinku Ali, also known as "Gaaga," a local resident of Gorkuchi village.

During the search of Gaaga's residence, the police uncovered a cache of live bullets and a pistol. Gaaga's subsequent confession revealed his involvement in illegal activities, ultimately leading to the arrest of another local youth, Alam Ali, residing in the same village. At Alam Ali's residence, the police discovered Rs 16,000 in cash.

Notably, Gaaga had a previous encounter with police having been incarcerated by the police in connection with a drug-related case.

Bhaskar Malla Patowary, the in-charge of Rangia Police Station, commended the successful operation, stating, "Our team's dedication and the support of credible information have allowed us to seize illegal firearms and ammunition. This operation is a significant step towards ensuring the safety of our community."

A case has been registered against Gaaga at the Rangia Police Station the arrested individuals are currently undergoing interrogation by the police.