Assam Police on December 22 seized around 65 grams of suspected heroin worth Rs 70 lakh from the Rangia railway station.

As per police, on the evening of December 22, based on input provided by Gajraj Intelligencers, Rangia Police apprehended one drug peddler.

The accused has been identified as Mostafur Rahman (25) r/o Village- Bangaon, PS- Rangia, Dist- Kamrup(R).

The police also recovered cash amounting to Rs 38,000 along with two mobile phones during the search operation and spot interrogation.

Also Read: Assam: Female home guard arrested with suspected heroin in Barpeta, cash worth Rs 70,000 recovered

Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed at Rangia police station for subsequent legal proceedings and further investigation has been initiated.

Earlier on December 18, a huge consignment of Yaba tablets was seized in Cachar on December 17.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team intercepted a vehicle and found the contraband stashed inside the vehicle. A total of 62 packets containing 6, 20,000 Yaba tablets were found during the raid.

The police also apprehended three persons involved in the case. Police said that the three accused belonged to the neighbouring state of Meghalaya.