In a major crackdown, the Assam Police seized 40 rare wild animals, baby kangaroos, exotic chimpanzees, rare tortoises, and monkeys from 2 SUVs in what can be called as the biggest seizure of trafficked exotic animals in Assam till date.

The cars bearing registration numbers DL 8CAQ 9876 and DL 10CH 7924 were heading to the neighnouring states when it was intercepted by the alert police. The Rangia police during an operation, seized the animals and also detained two persons in connection with the animal trafficking.

A Fortuner and an Innova car were seized along with the two persons from the state who were detained in the police operation.

According to police, in the initial investigation, Rangia police rescued monkeys, chimpanzees, kangaroos, and the rare tortoise from National Highway 31, which was on its way to the neighbouring states.

At present the Rangia Police are interrogating the two detainees.

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